Truist Begins Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLPX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.73.

Olaplex stock opened at $26.18 on Monday. Olaplex has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Olaplex stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

