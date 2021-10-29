LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LKQ, is benefitting from strategic buyouts like Elite Electronics buyout and acquisition of Green Bean Battery and Greenlight Automotive. The company is witnessing ongoing recovery in demand in its North American and European segments, along with robust strength in its Specialty segment and the trend is likely to continue. Upbeat 2021 outlook, balance sheet strength and investor-friendly moves are other tailwinds. However, across all of its segments, LKQ is witnessing supply chain disruptions, which is resulting in product scarcity and freight delays. LKQ is facing inflationary headwinds related to labor, freight, fuel and inventory costs as well as increased competition for labor. Development of technically-enhanced components has escalated manufacturing costs for the company. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Get LKQ alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised LKQ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 3.6% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 69,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 97,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in LKQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.