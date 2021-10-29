Barclays Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $287.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $285.00 to $287.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV opened at $257.19 on Monday. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day moving average of $242.32.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,508,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.