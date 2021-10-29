Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.