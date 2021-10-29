Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

