Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKT. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SKT opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.41. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

