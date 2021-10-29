Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $489,851.40 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.99 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.
