Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells $489,851.40 in Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $43.99 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

