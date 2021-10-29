George P. Sakellaris Sells 6,988 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

George P. Sakellaris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, George P. Sakellaris sold 1,646 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $119,203.32.

On Tuesday, September 7th, George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,014,777.92.

NYSE AMRC opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ameresco by 674.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

