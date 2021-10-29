LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

LMAT opened at $56.25 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.69.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

