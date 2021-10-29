MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after buying an additional 1,073,584 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 545,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 323,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

