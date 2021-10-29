Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:SSD opened at $106.31 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.78.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,711,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,947,000 after buying an additional 69,842 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,282,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,645,000 after buying an additional 75,836 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,262,000 after buying an additional 278,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

