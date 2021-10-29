Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $28.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective increased by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of RF opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 292,763 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,122,000 after buying an additional 70,905 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 44,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

