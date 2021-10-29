Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 25,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.