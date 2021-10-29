LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of LMDX stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

