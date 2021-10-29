LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of LMDX stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
