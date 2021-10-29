Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10,127 Shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in D8 were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in D8 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of D8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D8 by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D8 during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEH opened at $10.79 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla bought 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

