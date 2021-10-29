Corning (NYSE:GLW) PT Lowered to $40.00

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

