U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:USX opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 120.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.