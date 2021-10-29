10,165 Shares in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

GSL opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

