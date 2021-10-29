Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 69.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,328,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,970,000 after acquiring an additional 226,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.55.

CPG stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.