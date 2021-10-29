Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 29,910 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,910 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.83, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.37.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

