Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 1,510.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 193,806 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at $410,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $6.52 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

