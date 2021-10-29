Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,670,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Nordson by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nordson by 612.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,811,000 after buying an additional 173,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NDSN opened at $251.05 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $257.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.50.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.