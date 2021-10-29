Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 231,154 Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,773,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Novan, Inc. has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $25.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

