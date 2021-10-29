nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

LASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.49. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

