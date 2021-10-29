Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,053,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQD stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

