Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 24,064 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $28,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

