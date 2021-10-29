Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $28,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,064,000 after buying an additional 463,617 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $11,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after buying an additional 132,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,862,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AMEH stock opened at $72.27 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $114.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

