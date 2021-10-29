Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 70,607 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Quanterix worth $30,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 103.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanterix alerts:

QTRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $50.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $79,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,817 shares of company stock worth $905,440. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.