Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,744 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.30% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $146,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

REYN stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

