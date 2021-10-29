Vanguard Group Inc. Has $150.02 Million Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of MicroVision worth $150,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 464.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MVIS opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.11. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88 and a beta of 3.93.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

