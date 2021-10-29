Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 66,809 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $1,519,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 113.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at $4,359,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 95.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 311.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.19. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.