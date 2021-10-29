Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 15,276 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,265,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.20% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $152,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.34 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.