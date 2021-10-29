Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 55,547 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Redfin were worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $341,621,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Redfin by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,055,000 after purchasing an additional 542,997 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $10,218,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redfin by 103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDFN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

