Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTIL stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

