Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.07 Million Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $788.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

