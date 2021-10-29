JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 61,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Kraton worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 811,996 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 504,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 295,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,808,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Kraton during the 1st quarter valued at $4,652,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraton alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

KRA opened at $45.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.44.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. Research analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraton

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.