Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $48.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $978.46 million, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,354 in the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.