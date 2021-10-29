Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $153,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RKT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

