Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $153,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE RKT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.87. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.51.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.
Rocket Companies Profile
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
