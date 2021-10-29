Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 49,623 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $162,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 579,926 shares during the period.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $54.09.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

