Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.07% of BancFirst worth $165,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth $144,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.