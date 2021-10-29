Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.43% of Federal Signal worth $157,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $42.68 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

