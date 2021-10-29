Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 331 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price objective on Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.63.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

