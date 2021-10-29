Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tritax EuroBox (OTC:TTAXF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TTAXF stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox Plc operates as a closed-ended investment company. Its objective is to build a well-diversified portfolio of European logistics assets in order to deliver an attractive capital return and secure income. The firm provides an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to a portfolio of Continental European logistics real estate assets, diversified by geography and tenant.

