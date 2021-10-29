L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.