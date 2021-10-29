L’Air Liquide’s (AIQUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.
OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $36.26.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
