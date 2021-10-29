Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Electromed has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. Electromed had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Electromed will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELMD. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Electromed during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Electromed during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 33.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

