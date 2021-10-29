Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of PBF Energy worth $167,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.87) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.