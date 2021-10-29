Fmr LLC Has $10.33 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,455,526 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,306,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,522,000 after acquiring an additional 312,491 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 17,488,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,297,000 after buying an additional 347,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,722,000 after buying an additional 2,688,642 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,840,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,505,000 after buying an additional 135,941 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,108,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,244,000 after buying an additional 778,477 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

