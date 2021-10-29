AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.75

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 2980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get AerSale alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $91.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth about $3,602,000. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.