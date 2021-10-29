Analysts Expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,132,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,443,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,554,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 789,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 49.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after acquiring an additional 408,740 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.17 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 100.81 and a quick ratio of 100.81. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

