Jennifer Bealer Sells 2,688 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00.

PGNY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,169,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,637,000 after purchasing an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,929,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 406,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGNY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

