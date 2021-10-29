First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FWRG. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.